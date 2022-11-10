/

University of Cyprus in top 550 for sustainability

The University of Cyprus is among the leading 501-550 universities announced by the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2023, featuring 700 institutions.

The ranking reflects the university’s performance in two main categories: Environmental and Social Impact.

It shows how universities are taking action to tackle the world’s greatest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) challenges.

The rankings assess an institution’s commitment to building a sustainable world with emphasis on its influence beyond campus grounds.

The Environmental Impact category comprises three performance indicators: sustainable institutions, education, and research.

The Social Impact category considers five indicators: equality, knowledge exchange, the impact of education, employment and opportunities, and quality of life.

In the social impact, the University of Cyprus was ranked 444, while the Environmental Impact was +501.

“The rankings which the University of Cyprus secured are proof of the practical recognition of the importance that the organisation attaches to the issues of sustainability and sustainable development, which are also its strategic goal,” UCY said.

It added that the University of Cyprus encourages and promotes actions aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals in research and teaching.

 

