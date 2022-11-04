COVID19: Two deaths, concern as infections rise

Cyprus reported two Covid-19 deaths in the past week and a worrying increase in new cases and hospitalisations to 3,544 and 70, respectively.

The Health Ministry said in its weekly Covid report that the latest victims were an 87 year old man and a 97 year old woman.

However, the ministry adjusted the death toll to include four fatalities in July and September last year, rauising the total number of fatalities since the pandemic started in March 2020 to 1,200.

Hospitalisations increased by 11 from 59 to 70, while critical cases increased by one, to nine.

Two patients remain intubated, while two others, still considered post-Covid, have shaken off the virus but remained intubated and in a serious state, two less than last week.

New Covid cases saw a significant increase from last week’s 2,821 to 3,544 this week.

Coronavirus infections since the pandemic rose to 602,662.

Daily average at 506

The average daily rate of infections rose to 506, up from 403 last week.

Testing was at last week’s levels, reaching 63,104 PCR and rapid antigen tests, about 1,400 fewer than before.

Due to the increase in infections and a drop in test rates, the benchmark ‘positivity rate’ climbed from 4.37% to 5.62%, more than five times higher than the safe infection rate of 1%.

Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, at testing labs and pharmacies.

Free government testing sites are only available at state hospitals for visitors.

