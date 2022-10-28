COVID19: Three deaths, rise in cases and patients

226 views
1 min read

Cyprus reported three Covid-19 deaths in the past week and an increase in new cases and hospitalisations to 2,821 and 59, respectively.

The Health Ministry said in its weekly Covid report that the latest victims were two women, aged 82 and 87, and a 90 year old man.

Hospitalisations increased by 17 from 42 to 59, while critical cases dropped from nine to eight.

Three patients remain intubated, with COVID-19 fatalities reaching 1,194 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

New Covid cases saw a minor increase from last week’s 2,755 to 2,821 this week.

Four patients, still considered post-Covid, have shaken off the virus but remained intubated and in a serious state, one more from last week.

Coronavirus infections since the pandemic rose to 599,118.

Daily average at 403

The average daily rate of infections rose to 403, up from 394 last week.

Testing was at last week’s levels, reaching 64,528 PCR and rapid antigen tests, about 1,500 fewer than before.

Due to the marginal increase in infections and a drop in test rates, the benchmark ‘positivity rate’ climbed from 4.17% to 4.37%, four times higher than the safe infection rate of 1%.

Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, at testing labs and pharmacies.

Free government testing sites are only available at state hospitals for visitors.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus