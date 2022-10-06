Limassol hosts Maritime Cyprus 2022

Limassol will host Maritime Cyprus 2022 from October 9 -12, with the participation of 900 delegates from 35 countries, Shipping Minister Vassilis Demetriades said.
He said the 17th Maritime Cyprus conference, and the first one after the pandemic, will see the European Commissioner for Transport attend the event for the first time.
Liana Charalambous Tanou, Permanent Secretary of the Deputy Ministry and Chair of the Conference, said that Maritime Cyprus would include 30 speakers and 900 delegates from 35 countries from the Far East to Latin America.
Participants will discuss how international shipping will respond to the 3 Cs — Crisis, Challenges and Competitiveness.
Maritime Cyprus will start with a reception in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades, during which the Cypriot Shipping Prize will be awarded.
Between October 10 -12, the conference will discuss the readiness of the shipping regulatory framework to deal with crises, the role of ship owners in a sustainable, safe and resilient shipping industry, zero emissions, motives for green investments, digital transformation and the role of women.
An expo of shipping services with the participation of 35 exhibitors from Cyprus and abroad is on October 13; the Cyprus Forum of shipping technology entitled “Embracing Innovation” will take place.
Demetriades called it an opportunity to showcase Cypriot shipping’s advantages, including a good and stable tax regime, quality services, know-how and a leading presence in the international shipping arena, and promoting the Sea Change 2030 strategy.
Cyprus Shipping Chamber General Manager Thomas Kazakos said the number of participants proves its success for many years, adding that a stable and multi-faceted shipping infrastructure is in place.
Two days before Maritime Cyprus, the AGM of the European Communities Shipowners’ Association (ECSA) will take place in Cyprus, with the body’s first Cypriot President.
Mark Clerides, a member of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners, said he was proud to co-host Maritime Cyprus with the Deputy Ministry and the Shipping Chamber.
It is very important, he added, that a shipping hub such as Cyprus organises a conference which has made great progress throughout the years and is considered one of the largest shipping conferences in the world but also one of the most important.