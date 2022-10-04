Cyprus Airways gears up for bumper Summer 2023

Cyprus Airways announced ambitious plans for Summer 2023 to fly to 11 destinations with a schedule of at least 43 weekly flights.

The Summer 2023 schedule will launch on 26 March.

Seats on the airline’s key destinations of Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Cairo, and Yerevan are already on sale, with flights to Heraklion, Rhodes, Thessaloniki, Skiathos, Santorini, and Preveza expected to go on sale as soon as airport slots are confirmed.

From its base at Larnaca Airport, Cyprus Airways said it would continue to serve Athens with a double daily return flight, whilst flights to Tel-Aviv will depart daily.

Beirut will be served with five weekly services whilst flights to Cairo and Yerevan will operate twice a week.

The airline also plans a twice-weekly flight to Rhodes, Thessaloniki, Skiathos, Santorini and Preveza and a three-weekly service to Heraklion.

Madonna Hoyek, Cyprus Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “After a very busy Summer and a positive booking demand for this Winter, we are planning well ahead to meet the expected high demand for Summer 2023.

“As air travel continues to recover fast and is expected to reach pre-Covid levels next year, we aim to match this demand by offering more destinations, frequencies, and seats to our customers at the best value for money.”

Cyprus Airways CEO Paul Sies added: “Our summer 2023 flight schedule offers a good mix of established and new routes.

“We are keeping our commitment to proven routes like Athens, Tel-Aviv, the Greek Islands and Beirut whilst exploring new markets like Cairo, Yerevan, and others that will be announced soon.

“This schedule continues to show our strong commitment to the Island’s connectivity and the local economy and tourism industry by offering over 430,000 seats over the summer period.

“I am happy to note that together with local and international stakeholders and in close collaboration with the Deputy Minister for Tourism and Hermes, we will soon be announcing at least five new destinations that will be added to next summer’s network.

“As we slowly continue to build up structural and frequent connectivity between Cyprus and key destinations, we remain committed to working with like-minded stakeholders interested in assisting and growing tourism and the Island’s economy by facilitating connectivity through travel.

“No airline operating to/from Cyprus offers the same commitment to the island as Cyprus Airways.”

The airline operates an Airbus A319 and two Airbus A320 aircraft, currently operating on a seven-scheduled destination network to Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, and Rhodes.