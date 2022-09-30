COVID19: 2 deaths, patient numbers steady

Cyprus reported two coronavirus deaths during the past week on Friday, as hospitalisations stabilised at 47, down four from last week, while critical cases were limited at just two.

The Health Ministry said in its weekly Covid report that there is only one intubated patient, with COVID-19 fatalities reaching a total of 1,182 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The latest victims were two men aged 63 and 79.

With all schools in full swing and testing on the rise, new Covid cases saw a mild decline from last week’s 2,932 to 2,681.

One patient, still considered post-Covid, has shaken off the virus but remained intubated and in a serious state, four less from last week.

Coronavirus infections since the pandemic rose to 587,994.

Daily average 383

The average daily rate of infections from to 383 from 419 last week.

Testing remained at last week’s levels as schools continue to require weekly passes, reaching 65,288 PCR and rapid antigen tests conducted during the week, 1,400 fewer than before.

Due to the drop in infections and test rates, the benchmark ‘positivity rate’ corrected slightly from 4.40% to 3.96%, nearly four times higher than the safe infection rate of 1%.

Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, at testing labs and pharmacies.

Free government testing sites are only available at state hospitals for visitors.

