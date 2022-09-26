COVID19: Updated boosters for over 30s

Cyprus has lowered the age limit for administrating an updated second COVID-19 booster to cover everyone over 30, the Health Ministry announced.

From Monday, people over 30 will be eligible to receive a dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine covering the Omicron variant and its BA4 and BA5 subvariants.

In comments to CyBC, the Chief Health Officer, Dr Elisavet Constantinou, said authorities are currently vaccinating 220 people a day using updated COVID-19 vaccines.

Constantinou confirmed that authorities were contemplating introducing the fifth dose for people who have already had the fourth shot, using older versions of COVID vaccines, more than five months ago.

She said that health authorities had received a relevant recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is being evaluated by the national scientific committee for vaccines.

Constantinou said she expected the body to recommend a third booster shot (fifth jab) by the end of October.

Receiving a third or fourth dose is optional.

Bivalent booster shots are available to people aged 30 and over, people working in healthcare and closed structures, such as nursing homes, regardless of age, and pregnant women.

It is also administered to people with chronic ailments such as severe heart and vascular disease, kidney disease, liver disease and neurological diseases.

People over 12 years with diabetes mellitus, severe obesity and metabolic syndrome are eligible for an updated shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Five months must have passed since the third dose.

Health authorities rolled out a second booster shot campaign for vulnerable groups back in March, approving the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Constantinou said authorities expect the arrival of 170,000 vaccines for the seasonal flu within weeks.

People wanting to book a second booster can do so through the ministry’s vaccination portal.

Immunodeficient and immunosuppressed patients can visit the walk-in vaccination centres and present a medical certificate from a personal or specialist physician.

People wanting to get their first booster shot can also visit a walk-in centre.

The walk-in centres are:

Nicosia: State Fair (8 am – 2:30 pm)

Larnaca: Larnaca Old Hospital (8 am – 2:30 apm)

Limassol: Linopetra Health Centre (8 am – 2:30 pm)

Paphos: Paphos General Hospital (8 am – 2:30 pm)

Famagusta: Famagusta Health Centre (8 am – 2:30 pm)

Kyperounda: Kyperounda Vaccination Centre (former SPE) Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (9:30 am – 1:30 pm)

Polis Chrysochous: Polis Chrysochous Hospital, every Tuesday (9:30 am – 1.30 pm)