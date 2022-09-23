COVID19: 2 deaths, patient numbers climb

Cyprus reported two coronavirus death during the past week on Friday, as hospitalisations continued to rise to 51, up four from last week, while critical cases were drastically reduced to just one.

The Health Ministry said in its weekly Covid report that there are no intubated patients, with COVID-19 fatalities reaching a total of 1,180 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The latest victims were a 70 year old man and a 76 year old woman.

With all schools in full swing and testing on the rise, new Covid cases continued to increase from last week’s 2,482 to 2,932.

Four patients, still considered post-Covid, have shaken off the virus but remain intubated and in a serious state, one more from last week.

Coronavirus infections since the pandemic rose to 585,313.

Daily average 419

The average daily rate of infections rose to 419 from 355 last week.

Testing was increased as schools continue to require weekly passes, reaching 66,616 PCR and rapid antigen tests conducted during the week, 5,000 more than before.

Due to the increase in infections and test rates, the benchmark ‘positivity rate’ rose slightly from 4.04% to 4.40%, more than four times higher than the safe infection rate of 1%.

Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, at testing labs and pharmacies.

Free government testing sites are only available at state hospitals for visitors.

