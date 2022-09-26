Solidarity protest outside Iranian embassy

Dozens gathered outside the Iranian embassy ​​in Nicosia to voice support and solidarity with the women of Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Carrying placards and signs with slogans in Persian, English and Greek and photographs of Mahsa Amini, the protesters chanted: “Be the voice of Iran”, “Freedom in Iran”, “Help the women of Iran”, “Say no to patriarchy” and “There is no internet in Iran”.

Representing the “Women of Cyprus” community, which organised the protest, Seagull Shahbazi, told CNA that Sunday’s demonstration is related to everything happening in Iran.

“For 7-8 days, people have been in the streets protesting against the killing of Mahsa Amini, who has now become a symbol because, in Iran, people are oppressed, women have no rights, they are beaten, they are killed because of the Islamic regime that exists there.

“There is no democracy in Iran, and women have no rights.

“During the protests that are happening in Iran, they are killing too many people.

“They cut off the internet so the world can’t see what’s happening.

“The message is to liberate Iran from the Islamic regime.”

Mahsa Amini was arrested on September 13 in Tehran for “improper clothing” by the morality police, which is tasked with monitoring compliance with the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Amini died three days later in hospital, and her death sparked protests in Iran’s main cities, including the capital Tehran.

Protests continue in Iran, with the country counting dozens of dead and hundreds of arrests.

Amini — a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, detained for a supposed violation of the country’s ultraconservative dress code — has become a symbol of nationwide anger over poverty, repression, clerical control and government impunity.

More than 30 people, the majority in Amini’s Kurdistan province, have been killed, and hundreds more have been injured or arrested, according to rights groups.

The government has blocked Instagram and WhatsApp and cut or slowed internet and cellular service access in much of the country.

Iran’s military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have warned they will escalate their clampdown if demonstrations do not stop.