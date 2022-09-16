COVID19: 5 deaths, patient numbers inch up

248 views
1 min read

Cyprus reported five coronavirus deaths during the past week on Friday, as hospitalisations rose slightly to 47, up three from last week, while critical cases remained unchanged at five.

The Health Ministry said in its weekly Covid report that one patient remains intubated, the same as last week, with COVID-19 fatalities reaching a total of 1,178 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The latest victims were three men, aged 78 to 94, and two women, 86 and 94.

With all schools opening this week and testing on the rise, new Covid cases were significantly increased from last week’s 1,869 to 2,482.

Three patients, still considered post-Covid, have shaken off the virus but remain intubated and in a serious state.

Coronavirus infections since the pandemic rose to 582,381.

Daily average 355

The average daily rate of infections rose to 355 from 267 last week.

Testing remained at last week’s levels as primary school pupils returned to class this week, reaching 61,364 PCR and rapid antigen tests conducted during the week, 6,000 less than before.

Due to the increase in infections and lower test rates, the benchmark ‘positivity rate’ pushed up from 2.76% to 4.04%, four times higher than the safe infection rate of 1%.

Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, at testing labs and pharmacies.

Free government testing sites are only available at state hospitals for visitors.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus