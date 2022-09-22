COVID19: Clusters forming at schools

Scientists say that schools opening in early September have led to a spike in new COVID-19 cases reported among students, as clusters are being formed.

Epidemiologist and member of the Health Ministry monitoring unit Valentinos Silvestros told CyBC radio that despite the jump in cases, the virus spread at schools is not as bad as last year.

“An increase in the number of cases at the beginning of the school year was expected, but the general picture compared to last year is completely different,” said Sylvestros.

Silvestros said that most Covid-19 infections had been detected mainly in middle and high schools across the island, with the majority of clusters detected at schools in Nicosia and Limassol.

He said Omicron’s subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, now the prevailing COVID variants on the island were behind the hike in infections.

Meanwhile, authorities on Tuesday launched a second booster campaign for people over 50, using updated vaccines for the Omicron variant.

Deputy director of nursing services Evagoras Tambouris said 460 people received their third and fourth vaccine jabs in the past two days.

Tambouris said 220 people were vaccinated on Tuesday and 240 on Wednesday.

“I hope to see an increase in the number of people getting jabbed in the coming days.”

