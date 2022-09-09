Rapid antigen testing in primary schools in Nicosia, Cyprus (Photo PIO)

COVID19: 1 death, patient numbers steady

261 views
1 min read

Cyprus reported one coronavirus death during the past week on Friday, a 92 year old woman, while hospitalisations remained almost unchanged at 44, up two from last week.

Critical cases dropped from ten to five, and one intubated patient, two fewer than last week, prompting the government’s health advisors to proceed with the fourth vaccine for over-30s later this month.

COVID-19 fatalities have now reached a total of 1,173 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

New Covid cases were slightly up from last week’s 1,752, rising to 1,869.

Three patients, still considered post-Covid, have shaken off the virus but remain intubated and in a serious state.

Coronavirus infections since the pandemic rose to 579,899.

Daily average 267

The average daily rate of infections rose to 267 from 250 last week.

Testing remained at last week’s levels as high school students returned to class this week and primary pupils are back in school next week, reaching 67,808 PCR and rapid antigen tests conducted during the week, 1,000 more than before.

The benchmark ‘positivity rate’ rose slightly from 2.55% to 2.76%, still higher than the safe infection rate of 1%.

Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, at testing labs and pharmacies.

Free government testing sites are only available at state hospitals for visitors.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus