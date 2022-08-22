Cyprus to buy Israel’s Iron Dome technology

Cyprus is preparing to purchase Iron Dome defence technology from Israel capable of intercepting Turkish drones.

It would become the world’s first country to buy Israel’s Iron Dome technology.

Cypriot newspaper Kathimerini Cyprus reported the deal has been finalised but not formally announced.

According to The Times of Israel, the Cypriot Defence Ministry has begun “implementing the government’s decision to purchase” Iron Dome technology following the signing of agreements that have been in the works since early 2021.

Reports have not detailed when the purchases will arrive in Cyprus or how many batteries of the system have been bought.

In March, National Guard military chief, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis, received a briefing on the Iron Dome while attending his inaugural visit to Israel, where he met his counterpart, Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi.

Israel’s main use for the system is as a defensive measure against improvised rockets fired from Gaza toward civilian populations.

Throughout this month’s Operation “Breaking Dawn” against Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the system achieved a 97% success rate in shooting down enemy rockets.

‘Dome light’

Media speculation suggested an “Iron Dome light” delivery to Cyprus could be part of a controversial transfer of Cypriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

Kathimerini Cyprus sources have confirmed the equipment signed last week to be bought from Israel would not be the full Iron Dome package.

The purchase signed last week would include an anti-drone defence apparatus that work within Cyprus’ Russian-made Tor-M1 and Buk-M1 air defence systems, according to the source.

Claims Cyprus will purchase the Israeli defence system comes days after Israel and Turkey restored full diplomatic relations following over three years of friction after the latter strongly objected to the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus.

Athens and Nicosia accused Ankara of heightening tensions in the region after the latter resumed drilling for natural gas in disputed waters, some 55 kilometres off its Antalya coast.

Cyprus and Israel enjoy strong ties, with plans for joint gas fields and connecting subsea electric power cable fortifying existing military, political and economic links.

The island is a popular destination for Israeli tourists and a frequent site for civil marriages that are unavailable but recognised in Israel.

The Iron Dome system consists of two parts: radar and interceptors.

The extremely accurate radar system detects when a rocket is launched toward Israel and then uses probabilistic algorithms to calculate where it’s likely to fall.

If the system detects that a rocket is heading for the sea or an empty field, it ignores it, but if a rocket is hurtling towards a populated area, then Iron Dome swings into action.