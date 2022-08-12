/

Cyprus, US special forces held joint exercise

369 views
1 min read

Cyprus and the US Armed Forces held a joint military exercise last month codenamed ‘Guardian 2022’, the Defence Ministry said Friday.

The exercise was co-organised by the Cypriot Special Forces Command and the US Armed Forces with the participation of special operations units by both sides.

According to the Cypriot Ministry, the exercise scenario featured the firing of various weapons, including sniper firing, combat in built-up areas and first aid in battle training.

National Guard chief Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis, who attended part of the exercise, congratulated the participating units, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence and security in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The exercise incorporates the international collaborations deployed by the Cypriot armed forces with other friendly countries and is deemed particularly beneficial.

“It provided the opportunity to the Cyprus National Guard personnel to train with respective US units, promoting interoperability while highlighting the excellent relations between the two countries’ armed forces,” the Defence Ministry said.

According to the US embassy, “From July 5 to August 5, the Marine Special Operations Forces conducted a military to military exchange and engagement with the National Guard Army Special Forces Group and  Navy Underwater Demolition Team, further expanding – security cooperation in the Eastern Med.”

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus