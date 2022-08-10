/

Cyprus Airways registers strong performance

In July, Cyprus Airways carried over 59,000 passengers (+212%) and operated 429 flights (+207%) over the same period last year despite European airport staff shortages.

Average seat load factors for the month stood at 92%, while OTP (On Time Performance) figures show that 76% of flights operated on time.

Andreas Georgiou, Chief Operating Officer of Cyprus Airways, stated: “We are proud of our excellent performance results over the past months.

“The increases registered following the recent addition of two new Airbus A320 aircraft to our fleet show very healthy load factors on all most popular routes including Athens, Tel Aviv, Thessaloniki and Heraklion flights.

“Our dedicated flight and ground crews are working hard to achieve more positive results and make our operations as seamless as possible despite the challenging conditions in European airports”.

Paul Sies, Chief Executive of the company, added: “These results show a strong growth phase for the airline and are in line with our recently launched new strategic plan.

“This positive trend is continuing in August, our busiest month, and we expect to carry even more passengers and increase our revenues.

“We are very positive and looking ahead to continue this trend in the coming months and welcome more and more passengers on our flights”.

Cyprus Airways will soon announce its winter 2022-23 flight schedule with new frequencies to the most popular destinations.

Cyprus Airways resumed operations in 2016 under private ownership.

It currently operates an Airbus A319 and two Airbus 320s flying to nine destinations — Athens, Thessaloniki, Preveza, Skiathos, Rhodes, Santorini, Heraklion, Tel Aviv, and Beirut.

 

 

