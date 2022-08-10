COVID19: No more state testing sites

Health authorities have ditched the last remaining state COVID-19 testing points at shopping malls and supermarkets, arguing experts have a clear image of the virus in the community from tests at labs and pharmacies.

Free government testing sites will still be available at state hospitals to cater to visitors, as regulations stipulate that a 24-hour negative COVID-19 test is necessary for everyone, regardless of their vaccination status.

Apart from hospitals, three testing sites in remote areas will remain in operation.

Testing sites remain at the Dali Community Clinic, Peristerona Community Council offices in Nicosia and the Paralimni Municipal building in the Famagusta district.

Alexandra Phasaria, a communications officer at the Health Ministry, told the Financial Mirror that experts have a detailed view of how the virus is spreading, allowing authorities to cut down on costly testing.

Phasaria said the ministry would continue to monitor the situation while experts are busy preparing protocols for schools ahead of students returning to class in September.

“If experts deem that measures are necessary to be reinstated at any time, the Health Ministry is prepared to do so”.

 

