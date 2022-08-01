/

Cyprus secures second Commonwealth Games bronze

Team Cyprus has won its second medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a Bronze in gymnastics.

Cyprus secured the bronze medal in the Men’s All-Around Final in Artistic Gymnastics, with the Gymnast Marios Georgiou coming third behind England, winning Gold and Silver.

Georgiou, with an excellent performance mainly in the last two events, in Parallel Bars and Horizontal Bar, left behind two athletes in front of him with 81,750 points to secure third place.

The two English gymnasts, Jake Jarman and James Hall, with scores of 83.450 and 82.900, won the gold and silver medals, respectively.

Cyprus’ other final participant, George Angonas, came 13th with a score of 75.900.

In his statement to CNA, Georgiou said: “The final was up and down all the time, it was difficult because it was very early in the morning, and secondly, I had a little pain in my shoulder which may have affected me a little bit in the execution of the exercises, and it was especially noticeable in the doubles and singles”.

He aims for a medal on the pommel horse, the Horizontal Bar, and the Parallel Bars.

Cyprus is ranked 22 in the medal table with two bronzes.

