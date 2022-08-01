Cyprus heatwave continues into August

Cyprus is getting no respite from high temperatures, as the Met Office issued its ninth yellow warning for extremely hot weather, making it the longest heatwave of the summer.

A heatwave that has gripped Cyprus since 24 July is expected to continue for most of this week, with above-average temperatures sizzling at 40 degrees Celsius or more.

The Met Office issued another yellow alert on Monday for extreme heat where sun exposure poses a health risk for the young and the elderly.

The mountains will also see above-normal temperatures of 33°C.

A Met Office official told the Financial Mirror that maximum temperatures inland aren’t expected to fall below 40°C for most of the week, maybe peaking at 41°C before Friday.

Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around a stifling 26°C inland making the nights uncomfortable as well.

On the coast, night temperatures will drop to 24°C and 19°C on higher ground.

The official said temperatures have been slightly higher than the season’s average maximum of 39°C.

Still, it is not uncommon for the island to endure such temperatures at the end of July and early August.

Again, this week, Cyprus will endure furnace-like temperatures as the eastern Mediterranean is being affected by a warm air mass.

Due to the high temperatures, the risk of wildfires remains high, with the public advised being careful as a single spark can destroy an entire forest.

The maximum temperature will rise to around 40°C inland on Monday, between 32-35°C on the coast and 33°C on the higher mountains.

A similar warm weather outlook is forecast, with the heat going up a few notches from Tuesday, dropping slightly on Wednesday but going back up on Thursday.

“We could see temperatures drop after the weekend, with models so far indicating that they could fall to around 36 degrees on 8 August.

“However, this is not a ‘safe prediction’ as we are still one week away”.