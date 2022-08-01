/

British Base school student joins Apollon

344 views
2 mins read

St John’s School student Oliver Robinson is on the verge of fulfilling his childhood dream after signing his first professional football contract with Cyprus Division 1 champion Apollon FC.

The 17-year-old, based in Cyprus with his Akrotiri Primary School teacher parents, has been with the current title holders since 2019, playing for the Limassol team’s Under-19s last season.

The avid Arsenal fan from Cornwall has always loved the game, but he confessed to being a little shocked when the first team coach approached him at the end of last season to say they wanted him to sign a professional contract.

Robinson said: “I have played the game since I was very young, but I always looked at other players and thought they were better.

“When the coach told me last season that they wanted to sign me, I was absolutely over the moon as I never really thought it would happen.”

And now, with pre-season firmly underway, Ollie admits to admiring former Arsenal great Thierry Henry, Theo Walcott, and current star Bukayo Saka has his sights firmly on making his professional debut and maybe one day wearing the famous red of his beloved Gooners.

“That’s the plan,” the left-sided midfield player said.

“I know I have to keep training hard and playing well to get into the first team and of course, playing for Arsenal is an ambitious dream, but I will keep working to make it happen.”

Apollon play Maccabi Haifa in Israel on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying tie.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus