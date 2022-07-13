/

TV king of news for Cypriots

145 views
2 mins read

Television remains the main news source in Cyprus, with online platforms and social media following, at higher percentages than the EU average, according to a flash Eurobarometer.

When asked which media they have used more in the past seven days to get informed about the news, 63% of respondents in Cyprus chose TV (75% in the EU), 59% chose online news platforms (43% EU), 57% chose social media and blogs (26% EU) and 25% opted for radio (39% EU).

Only 9% of the respondents in Cyprus said they get their news from print media, compared to the 21% EU average.

Those over 55 in Cyprus (70%) and the EU (85%) put TV first.

Television was also the first choice on average in the EU in the 40 – 54 age group (75%) and 25 – 39 (64%).

In Cyprus, online news platforms were the first choice for those aged 40 – 54 (72%), and social media and blogs for those aged 25 – 39 (62%).

However, the first choice of the 15 – 24 age group was TV in Cyprus (60%) and the EU (58%).

When asked what source of news they consider the most trustworthy, 45% of respondents in Cyprus selected public TV and radio (compared to 49% in the EU), 36% chose private TV and radio (27% EU), and 34% chose print media (39% EU).

Cypriots were most interested in local news (66%), followed by European and international stories (47%), crimes and accidents (46%), sports (37%), national politics (35%), science and technology (32%).

In the EU, the most popular choice was news on national politics (50%), followed by local news (47%), European and international news (46%), sports (34%) and economic affairs (34%).

The survey sample was 52,347 in all 27 member states, including 552 in Cyprus.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus