First summer warning for extreme heat

Cyprus’ Met Office issued its first yellow weather alert for extremely heat this summer, as maximum temperatures are expected to hit 40°C.

Heatwave conditions arrive as many parts of Europe, including the UK, are sweltering under extremely hot weather.

Issuing the alert for Wednesday, the Met Office warned that health risks would increase for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and younger children.

Inland will be hit hardest, with temperatures fluctuating between 37°C and 40°C during the day.

Temperatures along the coast will fluctuate between 32°C to 35°C, reaching 26°C in the mountainous areas.

Yellow weather warnings are issued to warn those at risk, based on their location and/or activity, to take preventative action.

It should be noted that yellow weather alerts are issued for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population but only to those exposed to exceptional conditions.

The Health Ministry also issued a list of protection measures against scorching heat.

It said groups particularly sensitive to high temperatures are young children, pregnant women, the elderly, the obese, people with heart problems, diabetics, and those with respiratory problems should stay indoors.

It is also advised to avoid frequent exposure to the sun and unnecessary movement, and heavy physical exercise.

Avoid alcoholic drinks, coffee and heavy foods, such as fats, chocolates and spices, opt for light foods, vegetables and juices, and consume lots of water.

Meanwhile, weather forecasts indicate that Thursday is also set to be another scorcher.

Maximum temperatures will be slightly above the seasonal average, ranging from 37°C to 40°C inland, about 32°C to 35°C on the coast and 26°C in the mountainous communities.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Friday and Saturday, only to rise to 40°C again on Sunday and Monday.

Large parts of Europe are bracing for a major heatwave this week, with temperatures expected to reach up to 40 degrees Celsius across southern and western parts of the continent.

The scorching heat and exceedingly dry weather have already caused significant problems, including an unprecedented drought in Italy and a string of forest fires in Portugal and Greece.

Concerns are growing that the continued extreme weather might spell one of Europe’s toughest summers, with most affected countries now on high alert.