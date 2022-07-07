On-call weekend clinics launch 9 July 

Authorities are prepping the first hospital outpatient clinics to cater to patients on weekends starting this Saturday, said the Health Ministry.
Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela welcomed the development, noting that the operation of on-call clinics will improve health services provided to beneficiaries through the General Healthcare Scheme launched three years ago.
“The fact that we are here today, presenting the operating schedules of the on-call clinics, is due to the commitment of the Health Insurance Organization, the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY), the Cyprus Medical Association, doctors, nurses,” said Hadjipantela.
Plans provide five on-duty clinics for adults and five for children in every district.
Clinics will operate eight hours on Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm and four hours on Sundays and public holidays from 3 pm to 7 pm.
The clinics will be staffed by GPs and Paediatricians offering services to GHS beneficiaries.
During weekends and holidays, services will be provided in a primary care environment that concerns emergency health problems.
Beneficiaries can seek help from the on-call clinics when they present any of the following:
- acute onset of alarming symptoms
- sharp and severe pain
- worsening of symptoms of a serious chronic disease
- high fever accompanied by other symptoms
Beneficiaries should not contact on-call services in the following cases:
- for pre-existing medical conditions
- for issuing repeat prescriptions
- for issuing referrals to other services of the NHS
- for cases where the beneficiary did not have time to visit their personal doctor
Additionally, on-call clinics will not perform blood tests, x-rays, wound dressings or suturing.
Beneficiaries wanting to visit an on-call clinic must first call and describe the problem to the doctor, who will then give them an appointment within the day.
The Health Ministry stressed that beneficiaries could only visit clinics with an appointment.
Contact details of the on-call clinics:
Nicosia: Latsia Health Centre, Tel. 22849150, 11 Demetris Stavrou st., 2224 Latsia
Limassol: Linopetra Health Centre, Tel 25804250, Corner of Kolonakiou and Gypsokaminou, 4102
Larnaca: Health Centre at the old general hospital, Tel 24818743, 40 Gregori Afxentiou, 6023
Paphos: Paphos General Hospital, Tel 26803335, Achepans st, 8026 Anavargos,
Famagusta: Famagusta General, Tel 23200134, Ippocratous st., 5310, Paralimni
For children
Nicosia: Latsia Health Centre, Tel. 22849150, 11 Demetris Stavrou st., 2224 Latsia
Limassol: Linopetra Health Centre, Tel 25202816 or 25801161, 1 Nikeas st, 4131, Kato Polemidhia
Larnaca: Health Centre at the old general hospital, Tel 24206132, Inomenon Polition st, 6301
Paphos: Paphos General Hospital, Tel 26803335, Achepans st, 8026 Anavargos,
Famagusta: Famagusta General, Tel 23200134, Ippocratous st., 5310, Paralimni