Man injured in Oroklini car bomb blast

Larnaca police have launched an attempted murder probe after a high-yield explosive device was placed inside the engine of a van that went off while the vehicle was in motion in Oroklini on Tuesday.

The van was driven by a 30-year-old man, who was seriously injured and taken to Larnaca General Hospital, where he underwent surgery, with doctors saying he was out of danger.

The man was described as a foreign national, with authorities not revealing his identity or any motive for the attack.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, the police spokesperson Christos Andreou said that around 5:30 am on Tuesday, a device exploded in a van while driven by the 30-year-old.

“From initial examination, it appears that the 30-year-old started the vehicle at his residence, and after driving for approximately 500 meters, the explosion occurred, resulting in his injury,” said Andreou.

He said the man was transported by ambulance to Larnaca, where doctors determined he had suffered a severe injury to his hand.

Pictures show extensive damage to the front of the vehicle on the driver’s side.

Bomb experts were called in, with their first findings indicating the explosion was caused by a high-powered explosive device.

Police are looking into what type of explosives were used and how the explosion was triggered.

Andreou said that officers would be talking to people in the area at the time while also collecting evidence from any CCTV cameras.

The Larnaca Criminal Investigation Department is carrying out investigations.

