COVID19: Government not planning to bring back measures

Despite a hike in the positivity rate and cases, there are no thoughts for the time being to bring back COVID restrictions, Ηealth Μinistry official Constantinos Athanasiou told the Cyprus News Agency.

He said the ministry has no plans for making face masks mandatory indoors but noted that all authorities monitor the situation closely and assess data to see if there is a need to take measures.

Athanasiou said the people treated in hospitals for COVID-19 do not have severe symptoms.

He urged the public to follow self-protective measures, like wearing masks in crowded places, practising social distancing and sanitising their hands frequently.

Following the spike in cases, the ministry on Friday urged vulnerable groups to wear a face mask when in crowded public spaces.

According to the protocol, an infected person must self-isolate for seven days and exit the isolation on the 5th day with a negative PCR.

Close contacts need to be reported, and people are advised to isolate when they have symptoms and to contact their GP for a free test.

Visitors and employees in hospitals, clinics, closed units and nursing homes must wear a face mask.

Those with a valid vaccination card or infection certificate do not have to show a safe pass, while others need a rapid test of 48 hours or a PCR of 72 hours.

A face mask is mandatory on public transport.

Visitors to hospital patients need to show a rapid test or a PCR of 48 hours, and only one person each time or two people per day are allowed to visit.

 

