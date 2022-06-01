/

Cyprus airports traffic up 2 million

Approximately 885,000 passengers travelled through Larnaca and Paphos airports in May alone, a steep increase of 634,000 more than in 2021, airport operator Hermes said.

May traffic reached 78.3% of the same month in pre-COID 2019, a record year for passenger traffic at Larnaca and Paphos Airports.

During the first five months of the year, 2.5 million passengers travelled to and from Larnaca and Paphos airports (two million more than in 2021).

The January to May traffic is around 73% of the level in 2019.

“Based on the current airline capacity, the flights from Larnaca and Paphos airports in June will increase from 645 in May to an average of 704 flights per week,” said Hermes.

At Larnaca, the overall capacity (seats) was 692,000, an increase of 364,000 seats compared to 2021. The average aircraft load factor was 80.5% (83.3% arriving and 77.7% departing).

Larnaca Airport’s total passenger traffic was around 558,000 (290,000 arriving and 268,000 departing passengers).

The best-performing markets were: the United Kingdom (141k), Greece (104k), Germany (47k), Israel (30k), Sweden (29k), Austria (28k), Poland (24k), Denmark (19k), Romania (13k), Hungary (12k).

At Paphos, the overall capacity (seats) was 379,000, an increase of 316,000 compared to 2021. The average aircraft load factor was 85.5% (87.9% arriving and 83.2% departing).

The total passenger traffic at Paphos Airport was around 325,000 (167,000 arriving and 157,000 departing).

The best-performing markets were: the United Kingdom (160k), Poland (24k), Greece (23k), Israel (20k), Italy (16k), Germany (10k), Hungary (9k), Netherlands (9k), France (8k), Jordan (7k).

 

