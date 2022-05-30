City of Dreams casino to host 2023 European Dealer Championship

City of Dreams Mediterranean casino is bringing the prestigious European Dealer Championship to Cyprus next year.
The first integrated resort (IR) and the largest in Europe announced that it is hosting Europe’s longest-running competition of its kind; participants from across the continent will display their skills in the ‘art of dealing’ at City of Dreams Mediterranean in June 2023.
Organised by the European Casino Association (ECA), the 15th edition of the Championship will be hosted in Limassol.
Attendees will have the opportunity to see croupiers display their talents in the most popular American Roulette and Blackjack games and those who have mastered chipping, card handling, cutting chips, pushing stacks, and mathematics.
Grant Johnson, Property General Manager City of Dreams Mediterranean, said: “We are excited to be hosting the 15th edition of the European Dealer Championship in Cyprus next year, an event that attracts the continent’s best croupiers.
“We hope that next year’s event to be hosted at City of Dreams Mediterranean will surpass this year’s record attendance while showcasing Europe’s biggest integrated resort and the beauty of Cyprus.
“As those who interact the most with clients, dealers are essentially the face of the establishment.
“They must possess qualities such as versatility, agility, perfectionism, knowledge and even the skills of a psychologist. Melco focuses on choosing the best talent to serve customers – providing standards of service that are second to none while remaining committed to offering world-class quality training and talent nurturing opportunities for professional and personal growth.”
The Championship will feature national level croupiers who will compete in a knock-out tournament involving technical skills, game control, hospitality, and nerves of steel.
Since its inaugural event in 2007, the Dealer Championship has visited 13 countries and welcomed over 400 contestants and 2,000 spectators from across Europe and beyond.
This year’s event, hosted at the Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco in mid-May, saw a record number of participants, jury members and hundreds of spectators.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this year’s event in Monaco hosted 40 participants from 23 European countries.