Cyprus-Jordan to jointly promote tourist packages

To boost tourism, Cyprus and Jordan will join forces to jointly promote tourist packages, particularly from long-distance destinations.

Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios is visiting Jordan’s capital, Amman, to continue an effort that started in 2019 between the two countries before being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jordan’s interest is warm, and we decided to start where we left off (in 2019) as we were stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Perdios told CNA from Amman.

Perdios also recalled that Jordan recently lifted all restrictions associated with COVID-19, while Cyprus is soon expected to follow suit.

“We feel that this is the right moment to rekindle the issue.”

During his stay in Amman, Perdios met the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and held separate high-level meetings with Royal Jordanian and Jordan Tourism Board.

“The intention is there; it was decided to work in the coming months on the pending details.”

The two countries aim to complement each other in promoting joint tourist packages.

The duration of air travel between the two countries is just 50 minutes, Perdios said, adding that Jordan and Cyprus will proceed with joint promotion campaigns.

Perdios said the aim is to promote joint tourist packages in the next season, with promotion work expected to begin by the end of this year.

He said Cyprus and Jordan could complement each other with the sea and beaches and the routes to villages Cyprus has to offer.

In contrast, Jordan offers unique experiences in the desert, and the two countries have different and joint cultural and historical features.

The aim is to promote four or five-day visits for tourists visiting the two countries, as the campaign will target tourists from long-distance countries, whose vacations range from ten days to two weeks.

Perdios made more than 20 trips to the neighbouring countries in the past few years, while he visited Jordan five times.

“We feel that the potential with Jordan is great; we believe we are ready to assist each other concerning joint tourist packages.”

He said the 2019 agreement had to be updated as the Cypriot Deputy Ministry has added 12 new labels to its tourist experience, known as the Heartland of Legends.

Tourist arrivals in Jordan in 2019 (pre-COVID) amounted to 5.36 million, while arrivals in Cyprus in the same year reached a record 3.97 million.