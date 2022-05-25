Labour Minister faces most difficult hour

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou is going through her most difficult hours, said President Nicos Anastasiades after visiting her at the private hospital in Athens, where she is critical.

On Wednesday, President Anastasiades visited Emilianidou, still being treated in an induced coma after suffering a brain haemorrhage from a ruptured cerebral aneurysm.

“The chief surgeon explained everything to me.

“It is, unfortunately, one of the most difficult cases,” the president said following a meeting with Emilianidou’s doctors at the Hygeia hospital in Athens.

“What satisfies me is the knowledge that physicians will be exhausting all medical means at their disposal to achieve the best possible outcome.

“What I wish and pray for is that she will soon overcome the problems and be back with us,” said the president

Anastasiades had flown to Athens to be informed first-hand by Emilianidou’s doctors of her condition.

Emilianidou, 67, is being treated in an induced coma following surgery for a rupture of a cerebral aneurism.

The minister suffered a brain aneurism rupture on May 15 and underwent a lengthy surgery after being flown to Athens.

Emilianidou was initially rushed to a private hospital in Nicosia after having severe headaches; she was diagnosed with a subarachnoid haemorrhage in the brain due to a ruptured aneurysm.

A subarachnoid haemorrhage means bleeding in the space surrounding the brain.

Emilianidou is a popular minister in the administration and is only one of three women in the government.

A lawyer by profession, she was part of Anastasiades’ first cabinet in 2013.

Anastasiades kept her in the cabinet after winning the 2018 Presidential Election.

There was an outpouring of warm wishes across the political spectrum, praising Emilianidou for her hard work and dedication as labour minister, which she has held since April 2013.

She is the longest-serving minister in the Anastasiades administration.

In her absence, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos has taken over her portfolio.