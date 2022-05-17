/

One in five Cypriots has high blood pressure

167 views
1 min read

One in five Cypriot adults (19.8%) suffer from high blood pressure, according to the results of the European Society of Cardiology Cardiovascular Statistics 2021.

According to the survey, an average of 25% of adults suffer from hypertension, with the percentage in some member countries of the European Society of Cardiology as high as 32.4%.

The rate in Cyprus is 19.8%, i.e. one in five has hypertension, while high blood pressure is more common in men at 26.5%, compared to women with 22.3%.

President of the Cyprus Society of Cardiology, Dr Theodoros Christodoulides, said international research shows that the incidence of hypertension has increased in the last four decades, leading to an increased number of deaths.

This fact, he pointed out, stresses the need to apply preventive measures and the use of medication by people with high blood pressure.

He urged the public to measure their blood pressure regularly, especially by a health professional.

You can have high blood pressure for years without any symptoms.

However, uncontrolled high blood pressure increases the risk of serious health problems, including heart attack and stroke.

High blood pressure can be easily detected and controlled.

Most people with high blood pressure have no signs or symptoms, even if blood pressure readings reach dangerously high levels.

Some with high blood pressure may have headaches, shortness of breath or nosebleeds, but these signs and symptoms aren’t specific and usually don’t occur until the condition is severe.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus