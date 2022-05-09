/

Cyprus eyes complete lifting of US arms embargo

Cyprus believes there is a good possibility that the US will soon completely lift its arms embargo on the Republic.

The Foreign Ministry said it expects the institutional process to examine the issue will be launched without prejudice to the outcome of US internal procedures.

It believes the Republic of Cyprus has now fulfilled all requirements listed in the “Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019” passed by the US Congress and looks forward to a “positive outcome”.

Two years ago, the United States lifted a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus as it deepened its security cooperation with Nicosia.

Washington placed restrictions on the transfer of arms to Cyprus in 1987 to encourage reunification efforts and avoid an arms race on the island.

But under a burgeoning bilateral relationship during the Trump administration, Cyprus became a close regional ally of Washington.

And as a key partner in the Eastern Mediterranean, restrictions on the sale of non-lethal defence articles and services to the Republic of Cyprus were waived in 2020.

 

