Six cars torched in football violence

102 views
2 mins read

Six cars were torched during a football match in Limassol while a father and son were attacked by opposing fans, as more incidents of hooliganism blight the game.

The cars were set ablaze on Sunday night during a top-of-the-table clash between Apollon and APOEL that was taking place at Limassol’s Tsirion Stadium.

They belonged to APOEL fans parked west of the stadium as designated by the police.

The Fire Service intervened, putting out the flames with police confirming the blaze was arson.

Two Apollon supporters, a father and son, were attacked by a group of rival fans while leaving the stadium in their car.

The two men were injured while their car was damaged. They were both taken to the Limassol General Hospital for minor injuries.

Apollon v APOEL result could determine this season’s league title.

Apollon Limassol won the game 3-2, obtaining a four-point cushion at the top with two games remaining.

The incidents come just a week after a 20-year-old man suffered burns to 45% of his body before the Anorthosis Famagusta- Apollon game in Larnaca.

The young man, an innocent bystander, caught fire after trying to put out the blaze in a field adjacent to his home after rival fans hurled stones and firecrackers at each other.

The violence prompted President Nicos Anastasiades to order a detailed report on the incident and urge police to beef up security during matches.

Earlier in April, hundreds of APOEL fans reportedly entered Tsirion stadium, where their team played Aris, without tickets or a fan card.

Hooliganism was supposed to be contained by the ‘fan card’, introduced to help monitor crowds and identify troublemakers.

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus