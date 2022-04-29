/

Cyprus, Greece, Israel FMs to meet Blinken

The Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the USA are expected to hold a summit in May on regional security and cooperation.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, final arrangements for the meeting will take place within the next few days with consultations among the four countries.

Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, Israel’s top diplomat Yair Lapid and the US secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected to focus their discussions on closer cooperation between the four countries.

They will also look at initiatives to create conditions of security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region, energy issues and the Ukraine war.

The four countries have enjoyed closer diplomatic ties with enhanced energy and military cooperation.

Kasoulides will participate on May 11 in a Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS organised in Marrakesh, Morocco, by the Foreign Minister of Morocco, Nasser Bourita, and Blinken.

He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting.

 

