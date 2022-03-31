/

Cyta subsea cable boosting digital transformation

Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) has launched operations of the ARSINOE optical fibre subsea cable system to boost digital interconnection with the rest of the world.

The system, connecting Cyprus with France and Egypt, uses fibre optic technology to provide fast telecommunications services.

As Cyta noted, the cable network will prove vital to covering the country’s increased need for international connectivity in crucial areas, especially for Internet and Cloud services.

The system reinforces security on an alternative routing of digital communications between Cyprus and the rest of the world and responds to the need for services that require a brief delay in data transmission.

The ARSINOE network, with a length of 3,750km, is the latest addition to Cyta’s extensive subsea cable system, which links the Eastern Mediterranean with data and telecommunications centres in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The authority argued that the cable network strengthens the organisation’s role and, by extension, Cyprus as an ultra-modern telecommunications hub in the region.

Cyta Chairman Michalis Ioannides said: “ARSINOE is a significant addition to Cyta’s international infrastructure and will make an important contribution to speeding up the digital transformation of Cyprus.”

Cyta CEO Andreas Neocleous pointed out that investment in international infrastructures, together with the local development of fibre optic access and the 5G network, is essential if Cyprus becomes an integral part of the global digital ecosystem, which guarantees the country’s sustainable growth.

“Meanwhile, Cyta’s 5G population coverage is close to 100%, while the CytaFiber network will reach all urban areas by 2023.

“These projects are upgrading the country’s technological infrastructure and the competitiveness of the entire economy.”

 

