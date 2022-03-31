Cablenet reports double-digit growth

Subscriber base up 30%, 110% growth in mobile subscribers, 14% increase in revenues

Cablenet’s revenue in 2021 reached €53.5 mln, a healthy double-digit growth of 14% over 2020, driven, largely, by a significant growth in the overall Cyprus subscriber base, which recorded a 30% increase over the previous year.

“Achieving such an industry-leading growth rate, on the back of the challenges brought about by the pandemic, not to mention the highly penetrated and mature market environment, simply demonstrates the strengths of our human assets, our strategic clarity and execution efficiency,” said Cablenet CEO Yiannos Michaelides.

“2021 was marked by our full entry as a Mobile Network Operator in the Cyprus market. Our innovative product concept, Purple Max, which is predominately targeted towards post-paid customers offers unlimited data, voice, and SMS allowances, at prices affordable to the entire market, fully reflecting our traditional “value” proposition to consumers,” explained Michaelides.

“As a result of our mobile entry, we have experienced an increase of around 110% in our mobile subscriber base to reach over 46,000 and an increase of 157% in our mobile service revenue. Our market share in the post-paid mobile segment has subsequently grown by approximately 3 percentage points, a very notable increase by all market standards in such a short period of time,” he added.

This strong endorsement by the market encouraged further investment by Cablenet in its mobile network, in particular its 4G and 5G frequency spectrum.

On the fixed services side, solid growth continued, recording increased momentum in the second half of 2021 where Cablenet captured 62% of the market net additions. The expansion of the network into new areas of Cyprus continued to meet demand from both homes and businesses, honoring Cablenet’s commitment to cover approximately 80% of the country’s households.

“We have now reached an aggregate coverage of about 193,000 homes passed. This expansion was also accompanied by our continued commitment to deliver faster speeds to customers and add to the resilience and overall performance of our network and as a result, unparalleled customer experience,” Michaelides said.

More TV offerings

Cablenet also embarked on the renewal of its TV offering, with the launch of additional sports and other thematic channels. Sports TV customers grew by 20% during the period under review.

“We are committed to making a difference in the market and this is marked by the introduction of our new brand tagline ‘Cablenet For a Better Life’. Our ambition is to translate our commercial, operational and technological innovation into tangible benefits to our customers, and in doing so, leave a positive impact on the community and the environment,” said Michaelides.

“This commitment and our concerted efforts have been recognised by our customers, as we have taken the lead in terms of customer satisfaction in both fixed and mobile services.”

“Our long-term strategic objective remains the same – to continue growing our market share in all services which can be delivered on a national basis. To that end, we will need to remain focused on the tools that are crucial to us achieving that objective, our brand equity, our human talent and our customers, and an undeniable passion for excellence,” concluded Michaelides.

Commenting on these results, Cablenet Chairman and CEO at GO plc, Nikhil Patil, said: “We are truly encouraged by the stellar performance of the company in 2021. These results are testament to the forward-looking strategy which the company’s executive management team has crafted and executed.

“We are excited by what the future holds as we continue to leverage on the strengths of both companies, and gain efficiencies across the Group, in order to drive increased value for our respective customers and shareholders,” Patil concluded.