More Ukraine humanitarian aid to be shipped

The second humanitarian aid batch to Ukraine is scheduled to be shipped from Cyprus on April 5 via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Commissioner for the Citizen Panayiotis Sentonas said.

In a written statement, Sentonas says the second humanitarian aid batch includes medicines and medical supplies, shelter equipment, such as sleeping bags and blankets, personal hygiene items and food, which have been prepared by the Cyprus Red Cross from contributions.

The humanitarian aid collection campaign took place in over 40 different locations across Cyprus.

All the aid collected is transported by the National Guard to Limassol port.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism records and informs what is needed in Ukraine and neighbouring countries hosting refugees and coordinates efforts for humanitarian aid.

The bank account which opened for people to make donations continues to be in operation as follows:

Beneficiary: Republic of Cyprus, Account Number: Solidarity Account for Ukrainian people, Account Name in Brief: SOLIDARITY A/C-UKRAINIANPEOPLE, Bank: Central Bank of Cyprus, Account Number: 6001031, IBAN: CY31 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1031 and
Swift (BIC) Code: CBCYCY2N

