deVere launches NFT platform

Independent advisory and fintech deVere Group has launched dV Gems, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform that aims to give investors access to an emerging asset class and streamline digital ownership.

An NFT is a digital asset that can be an image, audio clip, or GIF and whose ownership is recorded on a tamper-proof digital ledger known as a blockchain.

Over the last year, the NFT market has exploded, with a digital-only piece of art selling at auction for $69 mln in 2021.

Since then, an ever-growing number of celebrities and artists, as well as fashion, music, tech and sports brands have been creating, buying and selling tokens.

“NFTs are an exciting new asset class and they shouldn’t be ignored or dismissed by those wanting to seriously build wealth for the long-term,” said Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group.

He explained that investors around the world are, understandably, eager to stake their claims in this new ecosystem where these digital assets are immutable and exchangeable, offering a store of value and potentially decent source returns.

Spot the winners

Green said dV Gems will help current and prospective clients to spot the winners of the future.

Millennials and Gen Z especially have digital lives and it’s natural to want to take digital representations of fashion brands, music, and art into these worlds – and now they can with NFTs, he added.

Already one key focus for NFT collectors around the world is sports with major brands, including Formula 1 and the NBA, involved in the marketplace.

“Up and coming sports stars will be able to benefit from the dV Gems NFT platform,” said James Green, deVere’s Group Investment Director.

“NFTs are a golden money-making opportunity for the sports industry and also a great way for sports fans to engage with their favourite teams, athletes and historical moments. People have always loved to own sports collectibles and dV Gems now offers a new digitised way of doing it.”

Ventures Partner Dr Abdalla Kablan said that decentralised technologies are creating new business models which are democratising the way fan engagement and loyalty are captured and compensated.

“Market access, secure storage, and cross chain interactions are a few of the advantages of using NFTs to build and reward an engaged loyal fan base,” Kablan said.