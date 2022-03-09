Slovenia says there are red lines in Ukraine

There are limits in Ukraine, and these limits have been already crossed by Russia, which could lead to a wider conflict, said visiting Slovenian President Borut Pahor.

“There is a red line in which we will step into if the war (in Ukraine) goes on,” Pahor told the Cyprus University of Technology in Limassol in a speech Tuesday.

“The West, the EU and NATO, of which Slovenia is a member, are united more than ever.”

“It is our common obligation, and as politicians, it is our profound responsibility to find as soon as possible some sort of peaceful solution to the crisis.

“To end the hostilities, to end the civil suffer and to give back the possibility to diplomacy to do its job”.

He said sanctions against Russia “will not resolve the issue and we will have consequences on both sides”.

“It is always our choice, in this very moment, to continue with hostilities or to decide to walk together for a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

“There is a historical parallel between historical events in 1974 (Turkish invasion of Cyprus) and in 2022.

“The problem is that it is obvious that we do not learn out of history.”

Addressing university students, Pahor invited them to deliver their opinion on “what we can do to stop the hostilities and go to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

“We are at the moment watching the exodus of Ukrainian people out of their country, to Poland, Romania, Moldavia, to Belarus even.

“We are witnessing the fear of our colleagues and friends in the Baltic States, considering the option that Russia would maybe do another unprecedented step that would go after the NATO countries.

“I don’t think this will happen, but the fear is there.

“And we should respect this kind of fear.

“We would like to show to Russia that there are some limits and that those limits have been already crossed.

“And there is a red line in which we will step into if the war goes on.

“I don’t want to even think of such a future. I don’t want to see the expansion of the war.”