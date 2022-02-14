/

House of Commons Speaker begins landmark visit

UK House of Commons speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, begins a landmark three-day official visit to Cyprus on Monday at the invitation of his Cypriot counterpart.

“It is the first official visit by a Speaker of the House of Commons to Cyprus. It marks a milestone for the parliamentary relations between the two countries,” a Parliament statement said.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency, Sir Lindsay said friendship and democracy “bind us together”, noting that bilateral friendship is at a high point post-Brexit.

At the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament organised last October in Athens by the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly, Sir Lindsay Hoyle had the opportunity to meet Annita Demetriou, the House of Representatives speaker.

Demetriou invited him to celebrate 60 years of the anniversary of Cyprus’ independence.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle will be accompanied by high ranking officials from the House of Commons.

During the visit, he will be received by President Nicos Anastasiades, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and Demetriou.

He will also meet with the House Foreign Affairs Committee chair, Harris Georgiades.

Demetriou will welcome the Speaker of the House of Commons at the airport and host an official dinner in his honour.

On Tuesday, Sir Lindsay Hoyle will address the Plenary of the House in an extraordinary session in the afternoon.

He will also participate in a round table discussion on parliamentary transparency with Demetriou and university students.

Also planned are visits to the walled city of Nicosia, the British Contingent of UNFICYP and the British Bases in Episkopi and RAF Akrotiri.

