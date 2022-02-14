/

Cyprus back on wedding destination map

Recent travel relaxations in the EU have local authorities hopeful that along with an uptick in tourist arrivals, couples from abroad will again head for the island of love to tie the knot.

Cyprus coastal municipalities are already reporting a boost in civil wedding bookings, rekindling hopes the industry will recover in 2022.

In comments to the Financial Mirror, Larnaca Mayor head of the Union of Municipalities, Andreas Vyras, said local authorities have recorded a significant rise in bookings.

“Though too soon to compare with previous years, bookings so far have us in Larnaca Mayor and other coastal municipalities, optimistic the island will once again be the preferred destinations for civil weddings,” said Vyras.

“We are confident that with the relaxations on travelling, and the expected increase in tourist arrivals, couples will be feeling more confident to plan their wedding ceremony and celebrations in Cyprus.”

Vyras said that municipalities have every reason to be hopeful that 2022 could see the end to a civil wedding dry spell brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Phileleftheros daily, quoting Peyia municipality officials, said they had recorded a noticeable increase in bookings compared to coronavirus-struck 2020 and 2021.

Many of the bookings concern ceremonies planned for 2020 and 2021, but couples chose to postpone their wedding date but not call off the ceremony in Cyprus.

Peyia is traditionally considered one of the most popular destinations internationally for civil weddings due to its great natural landscapes.

Officials said the picturesque village has grown accustomed to seeing many couples from the UK, Russia, Israel, and Greece casting their vote of confidence in Peyia.

Peyia offers ceremonies at its town hall, chapels, and on its beautiful beaches and a unique wedding venue near the area of the sea caves, which has a panoramic view.

Other coastal municipalities such as Paphos and Yeroskipou have also reported a rekindling of bookings, although not as noticeable as Peyia.

 

