Cyprus ranks 25 among dangerous places to drive

Cyprus is rated as the 25th most dangerous place on the planet to drive a car, according to the World Health Organisation.

According to a recent report on road traffic injuries compiled by WHO, Cyprus landed 25th spot as it records a death rate on the island’s roads of 5.9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Greece came 22 with 6.5 deaths.

Last year, Cyprus recorded 45 road traffic deaths, down from 48 in 2020 and 52 in 2019.

Globally, every year, 1.35 million people lose their lives due to a car accident, while another 20 to 50 million have suffered some form of injury.

And 93% of the world’s fatalities on the roads occur in low- and middle-income countries, even though these countries have approximately 60% of the world’s vehicles.

Overall, road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 years.

The most dangerous place on the planet to drive a car is Liberia, with 35.9 road deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Liberia is followed by the Congo and the Central African Republic, with 33.7 and 33.6 road deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

The first non-African country on the list is Thailand in fifth, with 32.7 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Europe, Armenia has the worst performance with 18.3 deaths per 100,000, followed by Bosnia with 17.7 and Albania with 15.1 deaths per 100,000.

According to the survey, the safest country on the planet to drive is Monaco, with zero road deaths, followed by Hong Kong with 1.3 deaths per 100,000 and the island of Micronesia with 1.9 deaths.

 

