Democracy in progress

Winston Churchill said, “democracy is not the best system, but it is the best system we have so far until we find a better one”.

And I dare say that some countries may not be suited for “full” democratic rights if democracy is mishandled.

I wish Cyprus to be a suitable country to adopt a “full” democracy.

Still, on the other hand, in small countries such as ours, democratic rights are exploited to the extent democracy does not function.

In our tiny democracy, the political parties, petty politics, and self-interest seem to govern our democratic procedures (see Obama’s farewell speech to Congress misfunctioning democracy).

And the bastion of democracy, our legal system, does not work properly.

Evidence of small politics blocking legal reform, whereas the recently approved civil servants’ restructuring ended up being a joke dealing with promotions.

Even the newly established anti-corruption committee, the same MPs who approved it, now declare it will not work.

We all agree that we should have public free health in good working order.

Alas, here as well, the self-interest of mainly unions, doctors not turning up for work, unvaccinated healthcare staff, etc., will not allow this to happen, whereas small politics decide on voter-popular issues and not what is in the general public interest.

Civil servants, mostly inefficient, cannot be fired or transferred to other posts.

The moment we experience some ray of hope, with a mild recovery in the troubled Cyprus economy, the unions have new demands and pay increases.

Red tape is still there with no hope to correct the bad situation we all experience.

In the case of public projects which go out to tender, the unsuccessful bidders can appeal in court, and in the meantime, the projects are halted for years until a court decision is issued.

The worst example is the Paphos marina (which took 11 years for the courts to decide to whom the tender should go).

The Polis road for another eight years, the Hungarian investor for the billion-euro Yeroskipou project met objections (and is now cancelled), the Ayia Napa marina almost halted for environmental reasons, the Limni golf course is at a standstill.

The Tseri road in Strovolos is under protest due to the objections of some shop keepers and a four-lane road we will end up with the same two lanes, not solving the congestion and accidents.

The new Aglantzia avenue towards the university was almost cancelled because some Cypress trees needed to be cut and be replaced by others, as was Kyriakou Matsi road.

Yet a eucalyptus tree trunk endangers the public in the middle of Byron Avenue in Nicosia.

So, how will we progress in our economy to reduce unemployment, especially for young people?

Why do we give in to all sorts of corrupt individuals and groups, as was the case of the beach beds in Ayia Napa and Protaras earning €700,000 p.a. for the municipality, while now that they are operated directly by the municipality, they earn €2.3 mln p.a.?

The most recent example of an unacceptable democratic process is the decision of the Larnaca municipal council not to allow the oil company support services to stay at Larnaca port for another 18 months when the facility does not belong to them.

Why did the government put up with this?

I always believed that those who take decisions must be responsible financially or otherwise for wrongdoings.

We are in the real estate industry, which seems to be partly the basis of the success of the Cyprus economy.

How are we to survive and progress and get the real estate recovery when such events happen?

A recent speech by the CIPA Chairman “that foreign investors run away when they realise what Cypriot red tape is all about” is another worrying declaration.

Some suggestions for improvement.

Those who object to projects related to the public benefit compensate the republic for their actions if they are in the wrong.

If more than three months from submission, building and planning permits will be considered as issued.

Non-reply to letters addressed to local/public authorities to bear a penalty of €100/day after 30 days from receipt.

The common expenses law to change immediately and to become workable.

Building permits, cover permits, certificates of approval to be issued by the supervising architect (who will bear the responsibility for false issue) and not the never-ending procedures by the civil service to secure title deeds.

I want to conclude with a criminally ridiculous situation that a foreign investor [St. Raphael Marina] got himself tangled due to the inefficiency of civil servants.

A case involving the Lands Registry and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry took them 18 months to agree to a meeting.

Now the problem is solved, but with a 1 ½ year wait.

So, as Churchill said, democracy is the “best system”, but can Cyprus have this system in full?

Politicians who run this ‘democracy’; are elected by us. So, we have the democracy that we deserve.

Antonis Loizou Real Estate Valuer, Estate Agent & Property Consultant