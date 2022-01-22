What to leave behind in 2022

Last year was better than 2020. And 2022 will be a better year than 2021.

Without context, this is forecasting: stating the obvious when looking back and picking one of three options, up/ down/ the same, when looking forward.

As “the same” doesn’t have a ring to it, forecasters add “movement”, and they typically predict things going up because being positive sells more than being negative.

So, let’s put some context, 2020 was the year when the global economy went into lockdown; with many staying at home, companies closed for weeks upon end, travelling was restricted, and global GDP contracted the most since World War II.

As restrictions progressively eased during 2021, everything looked better compared to the previous year; tourist arrivals, real estate sales, consumer spending were all higher, seemingly powering ahead by a combination of pent-up demand, cheap financing, government stimulus programs, and unwavering optimism of what lays ahead.

On the back of a macrocycle of cheap financing and governments handing out grants and subsidies, asset prices rise with the rich accumulating ever more wealth.

Hooked on our lit boxes through which we monitor each other, much like a grandma sitting on her porch gossiping about passers-by, the 40% who bother to vote, mainly older, wealthy, conservative, are hoarding power.

And so, another year passes and dozens of digital, unprofitable unicorns are born.

If millennials actually read instead of googling, George Orwell’s 1984 (written in 1949) would have scared them.

I am thankful that I am beginning to establish a relationship with my sons; not going out for dinners and teleconferencing has helped massively.

People in business still retain some form of humanity, willing to give a chance to entrepreneurs.

This is necessary, or the world will soon become a very boring place filled with policies, processes, and procedures (along with geeky accountants to write, audit, and enforce them).

I am thankful to the people who dream of changing the world (to them, it’s not a dream but a given).

You make me wake up every day to be one of you, supporting you, standing by your side.

I want to forget those who didn’t bother replying to their emails and who chose not to help when they could. I can only say to them that karma is a bitch.

I want to forget the people who forgot the Irish saying, “You have two ears and one mouth. Use them in proportion.”

I want to forget those who think they are changing the world by piggybacking and ravaging the dreams of others, asking for detailed business plans, personal guarantees, collaterals, as if a revolution is fuelled by spreadsheets rather than a relentless belief of toppling the status quo.

I want to carry forward the dream of a better tomorrow, where change is possible.

Where people choose their dreams over climbing the ladder of a corporate that protects them by hiding their insecurities behind a logo and a fat marketing budget.

Above all, I want to carry forward the energy of those who have a passion for what they do; when you meet them and hear them talk, it’s truly magical riding their aura (a bit hippy sounding, but when you feel it, you will know).

A year has ended, and what a year it has been.

Remember where you were in January, probably in a second lockdown, thinking that this would never end.

And look at you know: a survivor, more in touch with “you”, with more clarity as to what your dreams are, and closer to achieving your goals.

What a year! Rock on!

Pavlos Loizou, Managing Director WiRE FS