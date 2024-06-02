Aristotle in the age of AI: When data breeds inequality

Aristotle, the ancient Greek philosopher, famously observed: “There is nothing more unequal than the equal treatment of unequal things.” This wisdom rings true in the modern data landscape, where the availability of information is increasing rapidly, yet equity in accessing its benefits remains elusive.

Governments and organisations are collecting data at an unprecedented rate, promising transparency, efficiency, and progress. Powerful tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Large Language Models (LLMs) are emerging, offering the potential to automate tasks and democratize information access. However, a closer look reveals a hidden inequality.

The benefits of these advancements are not distributed evenly. Those with the knowledge, resources, and access to these tools are often already well-off. They leverage data and AI to automate tasks, standardise processes, and optimise operations. This, of course, is a positive development for businesses, leading to increased efficiency and potentially lower costs. However, the impact on the workforce is a double-edged sword.

Standardisation and automation are often targeted at low-paid white-collar jobs – data entry, basic customer service, and repetitive administrative tasks. These jobs, historically seen as stepping stones out of poverty or into higher-level careers, are at risk of disappearing altogether. Individuals who lack the skills or resources to adapt to this shifting landscape face a bleak future.

The knowledge gap further exacerbates the issue. Those who understand the power of data and AI can exploit it for personal or professional gain. This creates a situation where the wealthy benefit disproportionately, while those lacking the knowledge remain locked out. It’s like handing out a powerful tool and only showing half the population how to use it.

What can be done? Here are some steps to bridge the gap:

Digital Literacy Programs: Governments and organisations need to invest in programs that teach people of all backgrounds about data, AI, and relevant tools. This knowledge empowers individuals to leverage these advancements and participate in the evolving job market.

By promoting digital literacy, facilitating upskilling, and ensuring ethical data practices, we can move towards a future where data and AI truly benefit everyone. As Aristotle reminds us, treating unequal things equally only exacerbates inequality. The answer lies in creating a level playing field where everyone has the opportunity to thrive in this new data-driven world.

Levelling the Playing Field: Empowering Real Estate Professionals

In the ever-evolving world of real estate, the ability to access and utilise reliable data is paramount for making informed decisions. While information is more readily available than ever before, navigating the fragmented landscape of government databases, satellite imagery, listings, and auction results can be a time-consuming and frustrating endeavour.

Ask Wire steps in to bridge this data gap, offering a one-stop shop for real estate professionals. We understand the challenges faced by agents, investors, valuers, and banks in the current data environment. That’s why we’ve created a platform that empowers you to:

Unify Data Sources: We integrate data from various sources, including government records, satellite imagery, listing platforms, and auction results. This eliminates the need to chase down information from multiple locations, saving you valuable time and effort.

Here’s how Ask Wire’s unified data platform specifically benefits different sectors of the real estate industry:

Agents: Gain a competitive edge by quickly accessing detailed property information and market trends. Impress clients with your knowledge and efficiency.

By providing a single source of reliable truth, Ask Wire levels the playing field for real estate professionals at all levels. Our data-driven platform empowers you to make informed decisions, streamline workflows, and achieve greater success in today’s dynamic market.

Pavlos Loizou is CEO of Ask Wire in Cyprus, providers of real estate intelligence, data analytics and insights. www.ask-wire.com/

[email protected]