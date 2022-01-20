Bicommunal awards bring entrepreneurs closer

The goal of the Stelios Awards 2022 is to encourage business activities between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to overcome hurdles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, said EasyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation said that its founder and president, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou is awarding joint Cypriot business activities does not want to be a politician, and the aim of the awards is not solving the Cyprus problem.

“We are pacifists, and we strongly believe that when the two communities on the island cooperate, even through business activities, then there is hope for peace.”

“The two communities are much closer than we think.”

Establishing a lasting peace by strengthening trust between the two communities in Cyprus during such a difficult period due to the coronavirus pandemic is the main goal of the Bicommunal Business Awards, he said in a statement.

The Stelios Awards 2022, for a twelfth year running, will focus exclusively on encouraging business activities between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

“So that in this difficult period we are going through, with crossings opening and closing and contacts kept to a minimum, entrepreneurs in both communities can overcome problems more easily, show flexibility and work together, even online.”

Haji-Ioannou offers a total of €200,000 to 10 teams.

Interested parties can visit the website of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation https://steliosfoundation.com.cy/.

The completed application form should be sent via email to Marios Misirlis ([email protected]) by March 31, 2022.

Due to the pandemic restrictions, the award ceremony will take place online on April 28, but Haji-Ioannou said he would be more than happy to meet the winners in person if conditions allow.

