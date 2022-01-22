/

New cold snap, Cyprus braces for Elpis

Cyprus will continue to tremble under another cold front with freezing temperatures and more snowfall, the Met Office said.

Still, under the influence of a cold front set to leave the island, Cyprus will be hit by another low-pressure weather system called Elpis (Hope) late Saturday.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, the director of the Meteorological Services, Kleanthis Nicolaides, said the weather system Elpis, currently affecting Greece, will low temperatures.

Currently, Greece is being hit hard by the cold weather system, bringing snow and unusual freezing temperatures.

“The intensity will not be as high as in Greece and will not require any warnings above a yellow”, said Nicolaides referring to weather conditions during the weekend.

However, a second disturbance in the Elpis weather system on Tuesday is expected to push down temperatures further.

The weather on Saturday will be cloudy, with isolated showers and storms, while snow will fall on the mountains.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise to the season’s average 15°C inland and the coast, 6°C on the highest mountains.

Nicolaides said the weather would worsen on Sunday evening, with gale-force winds and more snow expected at an altitude from 300 metres and above.

Winds will usher a chill factor well below the seasonal average of 15C.

Temperatures will fluctuate between 0°C and 10°C inland, 4°C and 11°C on the coast.

Higher ground will see temperatures drop to -8°C, climbing to a maximum of -2°C.

On Monday, the temperature will rise slightly but remain below the seasonal norm.

