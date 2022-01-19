Cyprus link in high profile Greek gang rape case

The legal services will investigate reports linking Cyprus to a human trafficking circuit in Greece, reportedly behind a gang rape case in Thessaloniki, following the intervention of AKEL MP Christos Christofides.

Cyprus is implicated in an alleged human trafficking circuit following the rape of a 24-year-old woman who was allegedly drugged and raped at a Thessalonica hotel on New Year’s Eve.

Christofides called for the probe, following reports implicating influential business people with a Cyprus link.

A 27-year-old businessman arrested in the case is reportedly related to a wealthy Greek Cypriot family.

The AKEL MP sent a letter to Attorney General George Savvides, drawing his attention to claims made by a known social media activist who has played a key role in uncovering sexual abuse cases in Greece, Ilias Gionis.

In his letter, Christofides said: “Allegations of a serious sex crime have been made public in Greece, which, as reported, involve women being drugged and raped.”

Gionis had blown the whistle, directing Greek authorities’ attention to the case in which a 24-year-old woman alleged that she had been drugged and raped.

The 24-year-old was at a club in Thessaloniki on New Year’s Eve when she was approached by the owner of the club, who told her it was about to close at 2 am due to coronavirus restrictions.

He told her that a group of some 25 people would be heading to a hotel where they would continue partying.

Allegedly at the after-party, one of the guests had spiked her drink to be raped by a well-known businessman.

Gionis claims that the Greek circuit comprises businessmen, athletes, and other celebrities who gained fame through reality shows, who look for potential victims on social media.

“Once they spot the women they fancy, they send them invites to parties, putting in motion their plans,” said Gionis.

He said that a similar circuit is active in Cyprus.

Greek media also implicated a Cyprus circuit, which would round up women, mainly foreign and send them to participate in parties in Greece.

Attorney-General George Savvides said: “If and when information and evidence emerge implicating Cyprus in crimes of a sexual nature, investigating authorities will be taking action”.

Gionis is willing to talk to Cyprus authorities and provide any evidence regarding Cypriot involvement in the sex trafficking ring.