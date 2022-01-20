COVID19: More self-test kits for fully jabbed

Health authorities will be handing out the second batch of COVID-19 self-testing kits to fully jabbed people on the island.

Confident the first batch of self-testing kits distributed in December helped to contain the virus, the Health Ministry decided to offer fully vaccinated people another kit containing five tests to use when needed.

Authorities introduced coronavirus self-testing on 20 December, a few days before the Christmas holidays, in a bid to encourage people to test themselves before heading to a family gathering.

Fully vaccinated Cypriots can pick up their second kit of five self-tests from their local pharmacies next Tuesday.

Tests will be available at pharmacies contracted with the General Healthcare System on proof of vaccination and ID.

People who have completed their vaccination regime, but are not GHS beneficiaries, will be able to pick up their self-testing kit from designated points.

As instructed by the Health Ministry, if a person tests positive with a self-test, they must contact the Coordination Centre of Public Health Clinics at: [email protected]

Attach their identification details (name, surname, phone number, ID number, date of birth and district) and a photo of the positive self-test.

Instructions for performing the rapid antigen detection test can be found at the following link: https://youtu.be/FyP3NDTapUE

Those who have not yet received their first self-testing kit can do so until 24 January.

Self-testing is part of measures decided last month, including stricter COVID-19 restrictions, increased testing for school children, and wearing a face mask at school and outdoors.

Mask-wearing and carrying a Safe Pass to gain entry to shops and hospitality venues are mandatory for anyone over six.

