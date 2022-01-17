COVID19: New vaccine rollout gives Cypriots better options

218 views
1 min read

To better serve the public, the Health Ministry changed its COVID-19 vaccination plan from Monday by increasing appointments and giving Cypriots more jab options.

From Monday, people can be vaccinated with the vaccine of their choice at walk-in centres or through the Vaccination Portal, where more online appointments are available.

Daily appointments at all vaccination centres have been increased.

Certain vaccines will be available on different days of the week at drop-in jab centres or via online bookings.

  • Every Monday, the Moderna vaccine will be available at walk-in vaccination centres
  • Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, the Pfizer vaccine will be available at walk-in vaccination centres
  • Every Friday, the J&J and Moderna vaccines will be available at walk-in vaccination centres
  • Every Saturday, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at walk-in centres
  • The AstraZeneca vaccine will only be available every Wednesday at all the walk-in vaccination centres or via appointment arrangement through the Vaccination Portal

The Linopetra vaccination centre in Limassol will open only for scheduled appointments.

Opening hours of vaccination centres are from 8 am to 6 pm, except for the Health Centers in Latsia, Nicosia and Linopetra, which operate until 3 pm.

The Latsia Health Centre is open only for children aged 5-11.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus