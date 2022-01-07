COVID19: Hospitals feeling strain as admissions rise

Cyprus’ health system has come under pressure as 30 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalised overnight, with more admissions expected.

COVID-19 patients currently being treated in state hospitals reached 235 on Thursday, up from 205 the previous day, an overnight increase of 16%.

In comments to state radio CyBC on Friday, State Health Services Organisation (OKYPY) spokesperson Charalambos Charilaou said authorities fear the number of patients expected to break the 300 barrier.

Charilaou said one out of two coronavirus patients treated are in an intensive care unit (ICU) or an Acute Care Unit (ACU).

“We expect that hospitals will come under more strain as we are witnessing a rise in the number of patients needing treatment with every passing day.”

OKYPY’s current plan provides more than 300 beds in COVID-19 wards and around 65 beds in ICUs.

Recent plans laid out by the authority sees another six ICU beds at the Larnaca hospitals to be commissioned imminently, while another six will be added later on.

Plans also include the operation of a fourth ICU unit at Nicosia general.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients to be treated at one time by state hospitals was 301, recorded on 25 April 2021, the eve of the third lockdown to stem the virus.

Intubated patients have risen to 29, while 77.45% of hospital patients were reported as unvaccinated.

 

