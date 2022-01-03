COVID19: Nearly 70% of Cypriots fully vaccinated

Cyprus bid farewell to 2021 with an overall vaccination rate of under 70% against COVID-19, as authorities push forward with a booster shot rollout and jabs for children aged five to 11.

On 31 December 2021, Cyprus’ vaccination coverage of the general population reached 69.6%, with 83% of its adult population completing their initial vaccination scheme against the coronavirus.

For ages 16-17, the rate was a lower 48.1%, and for 12-15, it was 36.3%.

By 31 December, 297,589 people were administered the booster shot.

Health authorities are moving on with the vaccination programme for children aged five to 11.

All vaccination centres cater to children in this age group from 8 am to 2 pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Parents can book an appointment online for the 3 and 4 January at vaccination centres across the island.

Children aged five to 11 in Limassol will also be served by the vaccination centre at the Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre on 8 January. The centre will also be catering to walk-ins.

On 15 January 2022, a vaccination centre will operate out of the office of the Commissioner for Development of Mountain Communities in the village of Trimiklini, Limassol, catering to children aged five to 11.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas on Sunday paid a visit to the vaccination centre at Nicosia’s state fair, from where he repeated calls to the public to get their children vaccinated.

“There is no room for complacency. People need to get vaccinated. The only weapon we have is vaccination.

“If there is one thing we have learned in the past year is that if you are vaccinated, you are not in danger of landing in an Intensive Care Unit,” said Hadjipantelas.

He attributed the sharp rise in cases to the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

Pressure on hospitals increased with 203 COVID-19 patients, 84 of whom are serious.

On Sunday, Cyprus reported another 3,538 new COVID-19 infections and one more death, taking the total to 172,697 cases and 639 deaths.